The Importance of Learning from the Competition

Uncovering why you want to start a business or what kind of business you want to start can be as easy as finding something you enjoy and not wanting that to end. And it's the story of how co-owner James Morro started Urban Kayaks. They were dedicated to creating a great experience and learned from what the competition was doing wrong to bring the best possible outcome to life. This week's Yelp reviewer, Michelle S. echoes those points precisely after her experience with them. Urban Kayaks Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound