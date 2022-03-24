Behind the Review
Turning Mistakes into Learning Opportunities
People are at the center of Norm Theard’s life, and his restaurant The Quarter Creole Cuisine is another example of that. As the youngest of six, Norm spent time helping his mom recreate recipes from generations past that he brings to life in his restaurant with innovative twists. Hear how Norm continues his family’s legacy through authentic comfort food and service to match. Reviewer Stef B shares her memorable dining experience at and what left her longing to return to this Claremont staple.