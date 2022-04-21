Behind the Review
The Power of Getting Professionally Raw
How a business shows up online is a reflection of who they are in person. Oftentimes business owners worry more about coming across polished than being themselves. In this episode hear from Shawn Walchef on the importance of being authentic and professionally raw online. Shawn hosts a podcast in partnership with Yelp and Entrepreneur Media called Restaurant Influencers. Tune in to episode 1 at the end of this conversation. Cali BBQ Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound