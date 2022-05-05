Behind the Review
The Key to Engaging Your Customer Base
Getting your customers or clients to write reviews is no easy task. And on Yelp specifically, it’s against terms of service and content guidelines to solicit or ask for a review. So how can you naturally encourage them to share their experiences? Marketing expert Elizabeth Sexton shares how Aligned Modern Health, the multi-location holistic wellness business, manages their online presence while subtly showing their customers the power of online reviews. Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound