Behind the Review
Build the Plane as You're Taking Off
Becoming a go-to spot isn’t luck—it takes consistency and a memorable experience. From the owners’ daily incense-burning to custom orders and spot on delivery service, Juicy Leaf does just that. In this episode, hear Felix and Felipe’s divide and conquer strategy that has made their boutique plant company a leader in the LA scene, and the challenges they’ve faced along the way. Reviewer Emily shares what sets The Juicy Leaf apart and why she’ll never shop anywhere else for client gifts. The Juicy Leaf Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound