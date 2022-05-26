Behind the Review
Stellar Customer Service Starts with the Hiring Process
A Mediterranean oasis in the middle of the Arizona desert, CALA offers its patrons seasonally-inspired dishes with a carefully curated selection of wines and cocktails to accompany them. This business recently opened but has already made an impact with its quality cuisine, customer communication and exceptional service. Hear from general manager, Robert Meir, and learn about how he is building the team he credits with being ambassadors for the restaurant’s values. CALA Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound