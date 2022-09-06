Behind the Review
Strategizing for Social: The Video Edition
If a picture is worth a thousand words, how valuable a video must be! The amount of online videos consumers are watching has doubled since 2018—to address this striking trend, Emily is joined by Yelp's San Diego community manager, Anne, to chat about Anne's success in creating video content for social media. Anne shares actionable tips, including how to get that perfect shot and the benefits of scheduling apps, to help you level up your content. Yelp San Diego Instagram Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound