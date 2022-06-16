Behind the Review
Working the Kinks out of the Customer Experience
Nola Bliss Massage Therapy starts making its clients more comfortable before they walk in the door with user-friendly online booking. Once they're inside, the client-forward service continues with personalized service, and a staff that reflects the diverse New Orleans neighborhood. Tune in to hear what keeps reviewer Swati coming back, and how owner Sara has scaled from her solo operation to over 20 massage therapists. Nola Bliss Massage Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound