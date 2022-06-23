Behind the Review
Behind the Community: Spotlight on Your Local Yelp Team
Have you seen the "Yelp Elite" badge on profiles on Yelp or encountered community managers in your city, but felt unsure about what their roles are in the business community? Emily sits down with Gabi and Aimee—two Yelp employees who got their start as community managers—to discuss the importance of community and explain the inner workings of local Yelper networks. Give it a listen to understand how community managers and Elites work together to support small businesses across the country.