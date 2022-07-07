Behind the Review
The Power of Educating Your Customer Base
Keith Zeiler knows a thing or two about pet nutrition, and wanted to share that knowledge with his community, so he opened Paws on Chicon, a boutique pet store that focuses on your furry friend first. Through a well-educated staff and a careful selection of products, he's grown his business and added a second location that is almost a carbon-copy of the first, keeping things consistent and helping pet owners find the best food and treats for their dogs and cats. Paws on Chicon Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound