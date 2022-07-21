Behind the Review
Developing a Customer Relationship with Longevity
Robbins Brothers prioritizes a long-term relationship with their customers. The staff always aims to connect individuals with their dream piece by providing a welcoming environment, but the Robbins Brothers experience goes well into the future, including follow up interactions and annual cleanings. Tune in to hear Kevin's engagement ring shopping experience and how general manager Charlotte helps foster a positive environment within the intimidating realm of jewelry shopping. Robbins Brothers (San Diego location) Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound