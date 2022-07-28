Behind the Review
Baking Your Experiences and Beliefs Into Your Business
Owners Yauss and Sascha of Skull & Cakebones have made their bakery a haven for all kinds of people by paying attention to ingredients and being true to themselves. In addition to being vegan, their products are all delicious and nut allergy-friendly, and their staff is knowledgeable on product ingredients to help guide customers toward safe-for-them foods. They've also baked their own personal experiences and beliefs into their small business, creating a safe space in their community. Skull & Cakebones Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound