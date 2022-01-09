Behind the Review
The Secret to get Business Blooming From a New York Florist
Starbright Floral Design provides a high quality product and top notch customer service to all of their clients. In this episode, hear from owner Nic Faitos on how nearly 30 years into his business he's still having fun and finding unique and creative ways to work with clients and celebrate flowers. Customer Ali joins the conversation to share what sets Starbright apart from other floral shops and how Nic's team goes the extra mile to make customers feel like family. Starbright Floral Design Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound