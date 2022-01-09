Building Competency as a Boss While Growing a Business

Why Fit In When Your Business Can Stand Out

At the mouth of Monterey Fisherman’s Wharf lies Paluca Trattoria, a “coastal chic” restaurant focused on keeping the history and authenticity of its location alive. Customers can watch aquatic life swim in the bay while eating delicious meals, and also observe the sense of community and camaraderie in the restaurant. Reviewer Valerie A. shares her experience utilizing Yelp to find this classic Italian meal amidst a relatively touristy location, and what made it stand out. Paluca Trattoria Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound