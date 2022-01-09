Behind the Review
Building Competency as a Boss While Growing a Business
From the physical environment to interactions with employees, the Uncommon Closet experience is intentionally inclusive. Business-owner Korri has created a tailoring shop that is welcoming to all. That element has been built in since day one and the shop grew quickly within just a few years. With that growth came challenges, but the emphasis on creating a positive and gender-affirming customer experience has remained throughout the business's evolution. Uncommon Closet Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound