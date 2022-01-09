Behind the Review
Building an Emotionally-Invested Customer Base
Combining his passions for dogs and art, Josh White has created a unique dog grooming salon that keeps customers coming back. Dogue in West Hollywood does standard grooming, but also uses color to make dogs look extra snazzy. Most importantly, customers trust the experienced staff to go above and beyond, from expert grooming to teaching proper at home upkeep. With its welcoming environment, humans and dogs alike have been known to treat Dogue as a second home. Dogue Spa Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound