Behind the Review
Putting Mental Health On The Table with Skull and Cakebones
For most business owners, your business is you—and you are your business. With identities intertwined in business plans and goals, setting boundaries between your work and personal life is a challenge. In this episode, Emily is joined again by Yauss and Sascha of the Texas craft bakery Skull and Cakebones, to take a deep dive into their mental health journeys and how it has impacted their business, and provide some tips for how to ensure you’re bringing your best, healthiest self to work. Skull & Cakebones Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound