Behind the Review
Business Owners Make a Strong Case for Responding to Online Reviews
Online reviews—positive and negative—can reveal a wealth of benefits for your small business. With the right review response strategy in place, you can capitalize on your customer feedback to make lasting, positive changes. In this episode, hear from several business owners about how they use online reviews to strengthen their business practices, boost morale, and encourage customers to return again and again.