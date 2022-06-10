Behind the Review
The Beauty of Patiently Developing Brand Awareness
Business owner Kristin Near knows that patience is a virtue. At Botanica Skin and Brow Studio in Albuquerque, new staff members are trained throughout an internship that can last months. Brand awareness builds with incremental growth rather than large campaigns. Kristin’s successful strategy has sparked stellar customer referrals and online reviews, keeping Botanica in business for eight years and counting. Botanica Skin & Brow Studio Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound