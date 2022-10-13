Behind the Review
Using Customer Behavior to Maximize Your Online Presence
We know that digital presence is a critical part of business strategy, but how can business owners and marketing managers ensure that their plans are effective? In this episode, Emily is joined by the director of market insights at SOCi, Damian Rollison. SOCi is a data-driven platform that empowers brands to scale their presence across local search and social media—listen in as the two discuss how you can leverage engagement to improve your online presence and simplify multi-location operations. SOCi Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound