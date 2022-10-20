Behind the Review
Great Customer Service is Always On Tap at San Angelo Brewpub
Brandon Gardner has a long history in customer service, so it made perfect sense to use that expertise when he bought SoCo Taphouse in San Angelo, Texas in 2015. With a combination of knowledgeable staff, a warm and friendly atmosphere, and incredible craft beers, SoCo Taphouse has become a home away from home for regulars like reviewer Josh. Yelp’s Small Business expert Emily Washcovick chatted with them both about how SoCo made itself “The Cheers of Beers.” SoCo Taphouse Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound