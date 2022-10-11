Behind the Review
Leveraging Technology for a Better Consumer Experience
Technology can be a tricky thing for a small business. Used correctly, it can increase revenue and streamline operations. But bad technology can be devastating to the customer experience and a business's bottom line. Jeremy Julian, host of the Restaurant Tech Guys podcast, says technology should always serve a purpose, be adaptable, and increase the ease of your customer experience, even if the tech isn't customer facing.