Behind the Review
By Women, For Women: A Space To Build Your Career
Cate Luzio spent two decades as a corporate banker—in 2018, she pivoted. With the goal of supporting women in their career journeys, Cate founded Luminary, a NYC-based professional networking space. Emily chats with Cate about her experience self-funding Luminary and how the community-centered business weathered the pandemic. Then, Luminary member and fellowship winner Gwen Beloti speaks to the close-knit community’s benefits. Listen in to learn how you can expand your business and network.