Behind the Review
The Recipe For Making a Customer For Life: Personalization, Quality, and Care
Boite de Fleurs in Phoenix, Arizona, is the perfect example of why small businesses are so important to communities. Business owner Tina keeps the same passion for her work and level of commitment to customer service as she did five years ago when she started the flower shop in her garage. In this episode, hear how Tina overcame the pandemic hitting right as she opened her store and how she uses social media to draw in her clientele. Boite de Fleurs Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound