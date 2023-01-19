Behind the Review
Building Community and Creating Repeat Customers in the Fitness Industry
Class-goers at Chrome Cycle Studio in California get a tough spin workout. But they keep coming back thanks to the welcoming culture. Ninette opened Chrome Cycle after years of working as a lawyer in the corporate world. Spin kept her going during a difficult time in her life, so she is passionate about providing well-run classes for her customers today. With a team of instructors who focus on personalized experiences, Chrome Cycle has built a community of loyal customers. Chrome Cycle Studio Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound