Problem Solvers: How I Won This Angry Customer's Business Back

In this episode we hear Jason Feifer, host of Problem Solvers, share how he handled an angry customer’s email. Behind the Review host Emily digs into how responding to online reviews in a public forum is different, but the approach of engaging customers online is impactful. A recent survey commissioned by Yelp found that responding to reviews increases trust in a business and 87% of consumers say they look past critical reviews when a business responds. Listen to learn the best way.

