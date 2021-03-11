Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
Can a Sex-Enhancement Product Score a $100K Deal in 60 Seconds?
On this week's episode of Elevator Pitch, our panel of investors watches pitches on a wide range of industries, from sexual wellness to fashion, personal health and technology. While the products are diverse, one thing is the same: it is nerve-wracking to deliver a clear, informative pitch in just 60 seconds. Some use attention-grabbing gimmicks to start their presentation, like talking about pooping their pants as a way to start a conversation about irritable bowel syndrome. Others use a cliffhanger at the end of the pitch, hoping to draw the investors' attention.