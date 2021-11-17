



Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

These Founders Started Their Company With a $300 Investment. They've Now Done $1 Million in Profits.

This week's episode of Elevator Pitch features female founders from the travel, beauty, and fashion industries. Each pitch offers something new and intriguing: One startup founder claims a valuation upward of $20 million, another boasts $5 million in sales and another uses an "off the cuff" style that she believes provides a more genuine pitch. But will those big numbers and surprising styles be enough to overcome their companies' weak points, like an overcrowded marketplace or an untested product?