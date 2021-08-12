



Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

You've Got a Great Invention. Now How Do You Get People to Buy It?

This week's episode of Elevator Pitch features a founder with 20 years of experience in her industry...and an entrepreneur who's only 12 years old. The businesses on this episode are just as varied, spanning from fast food and mental health to job placement and fitness. Like most startups, each founder and business have some weaknesses and concerns for our investors: entrepreneur Shaun Neff, angel investor Kim Perell and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph.