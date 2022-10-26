Listen to the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

She Brought a Baby to the Boardroom While Asking for $1 Million. There's No Way That Worked...Right?

This week's episode of Elevator Pitch features founders with all sorts of fascinating backgrounds. One entrepreneur claims a 9-figure sale of his last business while another has only been in business for six months. Another entrepreneur has put 12 years into his business and now needs investment. For what he doesn't make quite clear. But perhaps the most interesting background comes from Amy Beckley of Proov (a tech company that monitors women's hormone levels to optimize fertility), who appeared on the first season of Elevator Pitch.