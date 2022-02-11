



Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

What Do You Do When an Investor Suddenly Changes the Terms Mid-Deal?

Learn the finer points of pitching and deal-making in the new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. It's episode two of the new season of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, and the deals are flowing. In each episode, entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.