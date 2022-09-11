Here's the Difference Between a Pitch That Gets $100,000 Investment and One That Gets Zero

link

What Do You Do When an Investor Suddenly Changes the Terms Mid-Deal?

link

Listen to the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

link

She Brought a Baby to the Boardroom While Asking for $1 Million. There's No Way That Worked...Right?

link

You've Got a Great Invention. Now How Do You Get People to Buy It?

link

This Is the No. 1 Mistake You Can Make When Pitching Investors

link

These Founders Started Their Company With a $300 Investment. They've Now Done $1 Million in Profits.

link

Hear the 60-Second Pitch That Landed a $500,000 Investment

link

Can a Sex-Enhancement Product Score a $100K Deal in 60 Seconds?

link

Why Did Our Investors Throw Out 3 Entrepreneurs Mid-Pitch?

link

My Name Is ...

link

'Imagine If Jimi Hendrix and Beethoven Got Together for an Epic Jam'

link

Michigan's Best Business Ventures

link

'Is Ryan Reynolds One of Our Co-Founders?'

link

'This Has Never Happened in the History of Elevator Pitch'

link

'Never Say That Again!'

link

How Does It Feel to Make a Million-Dollar Deal?

link

'Be Honest, Were You Insulted by That Offer?'

link

What Could You Build With Another $500,000?

link

'You're Going to Get Told 'No' 10,000 Times'

link

'You've Gotta Listen to Him Because of the Suit'

link

'You've Got 3 Seconds to Choose'

link

'Don't Stop, Come On Dude!'

link

'That Tells Me Everything I Need to Know'

link

'Where Is the CEO, the Co-Founders? Are They at Bingo?''

link

'Are You Saying You've Had $5 Million in Sales ... in 9 Months?'

link

You Have Two Different Offers, Gotta Make a Decision

link

'Things Are Not Always Going to Go According to Plan'

link

'Let's Make It Competitive Here'

link