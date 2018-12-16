Entrepreneur Weekly
Paul David Walker, Bruce Mittman & Chase Jarvis
Do you really know what you want in life? Often times we get in the way of running our own business successfully because we haven’t been truly honest with ourselves. Paul David Walker, author of Invent Your Future, discusses some easy steps on creating a stronger organization. Bruce Mittman, President and CEO of Mittcom, explains how to find the right media outlets for your business. He also explains why Subaru’s marketing department is a step above the rest. We end the hour with CreativeLive’s Chase Jarvis who touches on what it means to be an influencer, and how to transition from school to getting paid. Are you ready to take your business to the next level? Tune in now. [00:00:00] Stimulate Insight and Acton, Not Fights [00:05:55] Teamwork Makes the Dream Work [00:11:32] Manage ‘Tribal Warfare’ by Looking Inward [00:18:24] Most Beneficial Media Outlets for Your Business [00:26:25] Subaru Marketing Earns Decade of Record Sales [00:33:26] Chase Jarvis: Be an Influencer, Get Paid