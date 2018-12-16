Entrepreneur Weekly
Alison Eyring, Scott Jordan & Chase Jarvis
No one ever said that being an entrepreneur was easy! Many business owners work themselves to the bone because they have a keen focus on their vision. Although this is an admirable quality, entrepreneurs must remember is that they are only HUMAN. We chat with a few experts about how to reign back on the forward momentum to work more efficiently. Allison Eyring, Owner of Organisation Solutions, gives tips on slowing down for long-term success. Scott Jordan, Founder of SCOTTeVEST, talks about marketing, risk management, and the subtle art of the follow up. Chase Jarvis, Founder of CreativeLive, offers tools to triumph over fear. Is it time for your business to conquer these hurdles? [00:00:00] The Never Ending Hours of Entrepreneurship [00:05:46] Slow Down & Drive Long Term Success [00:11:31] Consistency vs. Intensity: How to Remain Focused [00:18:23] SCOTTeVEST Takes Clothing Online [00:26:08] High Dollar Risks Vital for Business Growth [00:33:26] Don't Get “Eaten by a Tiger”