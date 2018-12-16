Entrepreneur Weekly
Ketan Makwana, Dr. Karen Osburn & Ryan Michler
It’s time to decide what it is you really want and go after it. Entrepreneurs have many roadblocks that will surface on the road to success, and their overall victory depends on their tenacity to carry on. In the top of the hour, Ketan Makwana of Enterprise Labs tells us how he went from a corporate employee to owning numerous successful businesses. Then, Dr. Karen Osburn, Host of Women Wanting More, explains how her podcast is helping women find their personal power. Last, Order of Man’s Ryan Michler tells about the community he created for men to help them work through their pain and realize their destiny. Master your mind and show up for your life. The journey starts now. [00:00:00] Take a Job or Be a Boss and Create One [00:06:04] The Struggle is Real: Get Tough, Get Going [00:11:30] Women Wanting More and Dr. Karen Osburn [00:18:21] Own Your Power and Conquer Your Goals [00:24:21] Make the Journey Out of the Dark into the Light [00:33:23] Take Responsibility for Your Life to Grow