Entrepreneur Weekly
Dom Faussette, Cody Jefferson, Kevin McMillen & Tommy Baker
It is time to take control of your life and stop letting your past, your fears, and the unknown stop you. While it is easy to say that we need to make these changes, sometimes we need a little help. We chat with Dom Faussette of Think React Lead about his coaching program that is designed to help veterans integrate back into the civilian workforce. Then, we talk with Cody Jefferson of Embrace the Lion about his program to help powerful men find a purposeful path. Next, Kevin McMillen of RyanTech Inc. tells us that they can help your business build the perfect app and launch it right away. In the end of the hour, Tommy Baker of Resist Average Academy podcast discusses his inspirational show that can help empower entrepreneurs. There are great minds out there that can make you a better leader - Learn more. [00:00:00] Waging a Secret Battle May Hold Back Success [00:06:00] Returning to the Civilian Workforce After Service [00:11:30] Embrace the Lion by Showing Up for Yourself [00:18:20] RyanTech Platform Fast Tracks App Creation [00:27:17] Make Big Changes with Resist Average Academy [00:33:21] Focus Comes at a Premium, Become Crystal Clear