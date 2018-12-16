Entrepreneur Weekly
Josh Seibert & Dan Fleyshman
If you want to be an entrepreneur, you’d better be prepared to rise back up after a breakdown. In fact, you may want to seek out ‘controlled failure’ to prepare for live action experiences. Josh Seibert, Sales Coach for Sandler Training, explains that growth is spurred on by failure, not success. Hear tips on how to embrace obstacles to expand your empire. Dan Fleyshman, author of How to Set-Up Your Business for Under $1000, shares his appreciation for diverse investments and charitable outreach because of past setbacks. We learn how the wealthy businessman discovered true prosperity by starting the Model Citizen Fund, an organization outfitting homeless and disaster victims with survival backpacks. Listen to how these two entrepreneurs have withstood adversity to make their mark on the world. [00:00:00] Josh Seibert on “Winning from Failing” [00:05:56] Value of Caused and Controlled Failure [00:11:30] Shifting your Paradigm on Failure [00:18:20] Dan Fleyshman is an Angel Investor [00:27:07] The Model Citizen Fund Saves Lives [00:33:20] Work because You Love to Work