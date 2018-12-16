Entrepreneur Weekly
Liz Wald & Kolby Kolibas
Diving head first into your passion can be scary because you are betting on yourself. We chat with two people whose companies are the manifestation of imagination and hard work while at Meltdown in the Desert. Liz Wald, Head of U.S. Operations for Bonaverde, presents a revolutionary coffee machine that will keep you buzzing all day long! The product has spurred an innovative distribution model in the coffee world directly connecting consumers with farmers. Then, Kolby Kolibas, Founder and CEO of The Healthy Primate, shares his journey to create a company from scratch. Kolby was able to monetize his personal experience with extreme anxiety by creating a supplement to help people that suffer from an overabundance of stress. These two game-changers are shaking things up in order to build their personal empires. Listen for more. [00:00:00] Shaking Up the Coffee Distribution Chain [00:06:03] Launching a Brand New, Global Product [00:11:30] Crowdfunding Research and Development [00:18:20] Social Media at Meltdown in the Desert [00:26:33] Leveraging Tools to Build Your Business [00:33:20] Real Life Stories Create a Valuable Connection