Entrepreneur Weekly
Alan Alda, Jason Feifer, Tom Butler & Jayson Street
Welcome to episode #1 of Entrepreneur Weekly, your definitive guide to the diverse challenges of business ownership hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor. To commemorate Entrepreneur Media's launch into talk radio, we open the show with communication expert, best-selling author, and award-winning actor/writer/director, Alan Alda. Alan reveals his top communication techniques and gives us a preview of his new book, If I Understood You, Would I Have This Look On My Face?. Then, we get a preview of the June edition of Entrepreneur Magazine with Editor-in-Chief, Jason Feifer, celebrate 25 years of ThinkPad innovation with Lenovo's Tom Butler, and learn how to prevent a data hack with cyber security expert, Jayson Street. [00:00:00] Alan Alda's Communication Guide [00:05:51] Alda Communication Training Tackles Gender Bias [00:11:30] Selling Your Vision with "M*A*S*H*" Star [00:18:20] Permanent Beta: Constantly Innovating [00:23:25] ThinkPad Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation [00:33:21] Fight Cyber Terrorism and Water Hole Attacks