Entrepreneur Weekly
Jason Feifer, Wade Foster, Michael Gelb, Shira Berk & Justin Klosky
In this busy world of wheeling and dealing, it is important to know that our connections are genuine. As entrepreneurs, it is easy to get caught up in our own vision and forget the importance of delivering for consumers. We can achieve greater success if our transactions are heartfelt and not just about making the sale. Guest Host, Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine, takes us on a journey in the world of business connections. He interviews Wade Foster, CEO of Zapier, who shares his technique for building excellent interpersonal connections with his remote employees. Then, Author Michael Gelb gives us tips on connecting before problem solving in order to create a more meaningful business relationship. Next, we explore finding success through connecting to what customers love, with Shira Berk, Founder of Goodie Girl Cookies. Lastly, Justin Klosky, Founder of O.C.D. Experience, tells us that we can find endless possibilities in a beautiful connection. [00:00:00] Find a Way to Build Authentic Human Connection [00:05:49] Genuine Connections Before Problem Solving [00:11:31] Quality Connections in Everyday Interactions [00:18:21] Relationships Drive Successful Businesses [00:20:13] Let Customers Fall in Love with Your Vision [00:33:22] The Beauty of Connections is About Possibilities