Entrepreneur Weekly
Candace Owens & Chase Jarvis
The anonymity of the internet creates an emotional distance between users which can lead to horrific instances of bullying. You may recall the unsettling story of a 2007 Connecticut hate crime gone viral involving threatening voicemails, a politician's son, and a young Candace Owens. When Candace was in high school, she was the target of malicious 'prank' calls wherein four young men left racist and violent voicemails on her personal cellphone - one of the callers was the 14-year-old son of Gov. Dannel Malloy, quickly making the incident national news. Today, Candace is a popular YouTube personality and political commentator going by the moniker, Red Pill Black. Candace opens up about becoming the inadvertent face of racial bullying, the mainstream media fallout surrounding her court case, and how she managed to build her brand in the face of adversity. Changing gears, Chase Jarvis of CreativeLive helps you overcome stage fright when approaching new clients - Listen now. [00:00:00] Candace Owens: A Bullying Case Gone Viral [00:05:50] Unforeseen Challenges of ‘Connected’ Society [00:11:30] TEDx Talk: "The Truth About Your Activism" [00:18:21] Political Q & A with Candace Owens [00:26:38] How to Find Beauty During Struggle [00:33:22] Getting Comfortable with Your Clients