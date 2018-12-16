Entrepreneur Weekly
David Steinberg, Melanie Gass & Chase Jarvis
From setting up a vanity e-mail to utilizing artificial intelligence for your next digital ad campaign, our experts share a quick guide to staying on top in the digital age. Zeta Global Co-founder and CEO, David Steinberg, explains how machine learning is taking digital marketing to the next level by culling through vast amounts of disparate data to create hyper-targeted advertising campaigns. Then, small business technologist and the voice of the "Expand with Tech" podcast, Melanie Gass, shares three tips for small businesses looking to connect with consumers online. Closing out the episode, CreativeLive Founder and CEO, Chase Jarvis, discusses the advantages of pursuing a higher education to obtain a more meaningful occupation. [00:00:00] 'Big Data' Explained in a Nut Shell [00:05:30] Machine Learning vs. Artificial Intelligence [00:11:30] Next Level Marketing with Machine Learning [00:18:21] Breaking Tech-phobia Barriers [00:26:49] Quick Guide to Adopting New Tech Tools [00:33:21] Find Your Passion through Experimentation