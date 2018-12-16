Entrepreneur Weekly
Jason Feifer, Steve Soroka, Ron Schutz & Chase Jarvis
Entrepreneur Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Jason Feifer, phones in from Entrepreneur LIVE hosted by Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jon Taffer. We discover the challenges celebrities face in business, why you should attend a networking event near you, and how to fight back against 'Analysis Paralysis'. Then, did you know that 1 in 5 Americans, over 56-million people, are classified as having a disability? Steve Soroka, President and CEO of SourceAmerica, shares how their Pathways to Careers program is helping to match these individuals with custom employment opportunities. Next, Ron Schutz, gives us a preview of his latest book, AMERICAN FATHERS: A Tale Of Intrigue, Inspiration, And The American Spirit. Chase Jarvis, Founder and CEO of CreativeLive, closes out the show with a lesson on honing your craft and developing an attractive value proposition. [00:00:00] Celebrity Entrepreneurs, They're Just Like Us [00:04:39] Business Owners Pay It Forward [00:11:31] How to Combat Analysis Paralysis [00:18:22] SourceAmerica Pathways to Careers Program [00:25:17] Book Preview: AMERICAN FATHERS [00:32:21] Developing Your Value Proposition