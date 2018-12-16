Entrepreneur Weekly
David Meltzer, Tyler Suiters & Frank Peng
This week on Entrepreneur Weekly, we find ourselves at the intersection of what's new and what's next. Broadcasting from CES in Las Vegas, we celebrate technology breakthroughs, innovation, and pure entrepreneurial moxie. David Meltzer, Founder and CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, makes a prediction for the future of automotive sports, calls out trends in augmented reality and virtual reality, and explains why he's never missed a CES since the show's inception. Next, Tyler Suiters, Vice President of Communications for the Consumer Technology Association, discusses the evolving car industry, notes the mass integration of artificial intelligence in consumer products, and shares why the Eureka Park Marketplace is the perfect place for startups and inventors to collaborate with the world's largest brands. Finally, Frank Peng, Associate Manager at XYZprinting, reveals how small and medium sized businesses can keep their research and development costs low with the help of affordable 3D-printing solutions. Find out why over 170,000 attendees and exhibitors agree that CES is a must-attend annual event. [00:00:00] David Meltzer Attends CES Since Inception [00:04:55] Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality at CES [00:11:30] eSports and Car Racing Future Predictions [00:18:21] AI Tech Trends & Eureka Park Marketplace [00:29:38] Convergence of Auto Industry and Tech [00:33:22] Reducing R&D Costs with 3D-printing