Entrepreneur Weekly
Amanda Holmes & Luis Garcia
"Retailers are really going to have to get smarter about how they use technology because we're in a retail apocalypse right now," says Amanda Holmes, CEO of Chet Holmes International. Many consumers are forming purchase decisions online based largely on peer reviews - this could spell death for salesmen who refuse to adapt to current buying trends. Amanda reveals her sales conversion strategy, and explains the concept of the 'Buyer's Pyramid' which is detailed in her late father's book, The Ultimate Sales Machine. Then, are you looking for a one-stop-shop to promote your products and/or services on social media? Luis Garcia shares how his company, Ambition Visuals, can help by harnessing the power of the three C's: content, customization, and conversion. Learn how you can create an effective sales plan to engage today's connected consumer. [00:00:00] Social Media and the Buyer's Pyramid [00:06:21] Using Tech to Survive Retail Apocalypse [00:11:30] Engage Consumers and Build Rapport [00:18:21] Death of Salesman, Birth of Strategist [00:24:41] Social Media Content Marketing [00:33:22] Three C's for Social Media Success