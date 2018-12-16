Entrepreneur Weekly
Salvatore Defranco & Cody Jefferson
The road of entrepreneurship can be a bumpy one. How do you bounce back from professional setbacks and personal trauma? Former Navy SEAL, Salvatore Defranco, struggled with depression after sustaining a life threatening traumatic brain injury. He fought back by founding one of the fastest growing veteran-owned and operated businesses in Massachusetts, Battle Grounds Coffee Co. Hear Salvatore͛s advice on overcoming depression, surrounding yourself with experts, and expanding your business into eCommerce. Then, Embrace the Lion Founder, Cody Jefferson, says his life was turned upside down when his personal life began to crumble. It wasn͛t until he started taking ͚extreme ownership͛ over his life that he transformed from a meek house cat to a mighty lion. Cody reveals daily habits to build a better body, relationship, and business. Discover your untapped potential, listen now. [00:00:00] Navy SEAL Combats Depression with Coffee [00:05:56] Military Service and Entrepreneurship [00:11:30] Branching Out from Brick and Mortar [00:18:21] No Excuses: How to Rebuild After Trauma [00:26:54] Daily Habits to Transform Your Life [00:33:22] Develop Growth Mindset, Discover Potential