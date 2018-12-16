Entrepreneur Weekly
Simon Lovell & Bill Clerico
Are you holding on to unhealthy habits that are keeping you from taking your business to the next level? In a candid interview, Simon Lovell walks us through his journey from drowning in debt and addicted to drugs to self-made entrepreneur, host of The Simon Lovell Show, and CEO of The FitPreneurs. Find out how daily meditation helped Simon turn his life around. Next, Bill Clerico bet it all when he transformed WePay in to a B-to-B online payment processing platform aimed at e-Commerce and SaaS companies.This decision paid off in a big way; JPMorgan Chase acquired WePay in 2017. Bill explains why he chose to pivot and makes bold predictions for the future of the payments industry - Find out how your business may be affected. [00:00:00] Drugs, Debt, and Living a Double Life [00:04:51] Authentic Connections and Failing Up [00:11:30] Life After Grabbing the Proverbial Brass Ring [00:18:21] Are You Holding on to Unhealthy Habits? [00:26:10] WePay Pivots to White-label Payments API [00:33:22] Predictions for Payment Processing Industry