Entrepreneur Weekly
Scott Rewick, Dr. Chad Walding, Tom Rossi, Sam Parr, Randy Garn & Amanda Holmes
It's time for the second edition of our special event coverage from the Digital Marketer Traffic & Conversion Summit 2018 with guest co-host, Amanda Holmes of Chet Holmes International. To kick off the show, we find out how building a thriving community improves overall customer experience while creating brand evangelists and providing you with invaluable feedback. NativePath and Paleo Secret have mastered this marketing strategy in the name of better health and wellness for all! Scott Rewick and Dr. Chad Walding share how they cut through the clutter in the very-crowded diet industry. Then, Tom Rossi, Code King and Co-Founder of Higher Pixels, explains how Buzzsprout is making podcast hosting simple for content creators everywhere. Next, Sam Parr went from hot dog stand proprietor to Founder and CEO of Hustle Con Media, the fast-growing media company behind popular taste-making blog, The Hustle. Capitalizing on "The Oprah Effect", find out how The Hustle's subscriber count rocketed past 600,000 in just two short years. Last but not least, has your company taken advantage of text message marketing? Skipio CMO, Randy Garn, says it could be the most effective lead generation and customer retention tool that you aren't using yet. [00:00:00] NativePath Follows Paleo Diet Trends [00:06:29] Marketing Meets Health and Wellness [00:11:30] Creating a Thriving Online Community [00:18:21] BuzzSprout Makes Podcast Hosting Simple [00:25:07] Taste Makers and Brand Ambassadors [00:32:20] The Power of Text Message Marketing