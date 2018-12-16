Entrepreneur Weekly
Amanda Holmes, David Cancel, David Gerhardt, Marcus Murphy & Jay Abraham
Attention Baby Boomers: Don't get left behind with antiquated marketing campaigns and sales conversion funnels. Join us for part one of our special event coverage from the Traffic & Conversion Summit 2018. Guest Co-host and CEO of Chet Holmes International, Amanda Holmes, joins Alan Taylor as we hear from game-changers in digital marketing. David Cancel and David Gerhardt of Drift explain how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing online customer service. Next, DigitalMarketer Director of Sales and Monetization, Marcus Murphy, calls for businesses everywhere to get real and be vulnerable on social media to capture consumer hearts. Then, Founder and CEO of The Abraham Group, Jay Abraham, gives Baby Boomers an action plan to connect with and mentor Millennials. [00:00:00] Drift AI Bots Level-Up Corporate Communication [00:07:16] Customer Service that Appeals to Millennials [00:11:30] Ditch the Script and Humanize Your Sales Pitch [00:18:21] Are We Facing an Emerging Leadership Crisis? [00:27:33] Unlocking the Potential of Millennials at Work [00:33:22] Guiding and Motivating the Next Generation