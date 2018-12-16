Entrepreneur Weekly
Dr. Kami Hoss, Randy Garn, Cowboy Ryan Ehmann & Amanda Holmes
Chet Holmes International's Amanda Holmes is back for part four of our coverage of the Digital Marketer Traffic & Conversion Summit 2018. We hear how a dentist and a bull rider built their empires with the help of memorable marketing campaigns and heroic leadership. First up, your business and your life could be saved by learning from a dentist. Dr. Kami Hoss, D.D.S., M.S. is reinventing modern dentistry with a kid-centered marketing strategy complete with super hero practitioners and cavity-creating villains. Find out how Disney, Apple, and Starbucks inspired the unique customer experience at The Super Dentists. Plus, learn how you can extend your life up to 10 years; check out this recent (pearly) white paper at thesuperdentists.com/report. Then, Skipio CMO, Randy Garn, helps us welcome Cowboy Ryan Ehmann, Founder of Cowboy Ryan Marketing, to the show. From bull riding in Texas, to securing an investment from Daymond John on ABC's Shark Tank, and eventually creating the Rodeo Abs workout and franchise, Ryan walks us through his unique entrepreneurial journey - Learn more. [00:00:00] Starting Over and Finding Success in America [00:06:03] Standing Out & Marketing to Your Audience [00:11:30] Reinventing the Dental Experience [00:18:21] Cowboy Ryan Ehmann Rides Bulls, Courts Sharks [00:26:05] Lessons Learned from ABC's Shark Tank [00:33:22] Develop a High-Demand Franchise Business