Entrepreneur Weekly
Paul Roetzer, Jasmine Star, Mike Segura & Scott Duffy
We're back from the Digital Marketer Traffic & Conversion Summit 2018 with guest co-host, Amanda Holmes of Chet Holmes International. In this episode we'll focus on artificial intelligence, becoming an Instagram legend, and simplifying payment processing. We start out by discussing what could be humanity's most significant innovation to date, Artificial Intelligence! Paul Roetzer of Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute and PR 20/20 predicts that within five years, 85% of services offered by marketing agencies will be replaced by AI. Learn how your business can gain a massive competitive advantage by utilizing this cutting-edge tech. Next, are you struggling to convert social media followers to customers? Jasmine Star of Social Curator explains how to write a better bio, select engaging content, and generate eye-catching CTA's. Then, does the thought of manually processing credit card payments send shivers up your spine? Streamline payment processing and accounting with the help of OmniMerchant; Mike Segura, President and CEO of Group ISO dishes about the powerful new middleware solution available this March. Listen to find out more. [00:00:00] Artificial Intelligence Technology Made Simple [00:06:15] Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute [00:11:30] AI: Humanity's Most Profound Innovation [00:18:21] Build a Profitable Your Social Media Following [00:26:18] Convert Followers to Customers on Instagram [00:33:22] Save Time and Money on Credit Card Processing